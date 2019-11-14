Rock Falls couple arrested on child sexual assault charges

Posted 5:21 pm, November 14, 2019, by

ROCK FALLS, Illinois- A couple has been arrested for charges relating to the sexual assault of a child.

Rock Falls police say on  Thursday, November 14 around 2:10 p.m. they arrested James K. Sheley and Debra L. Sheley, both 62 and both of Rock Falls.

James Sheley is charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a class X felony and 2 counts of attempted criminal sexual assault, a class two felony. Debra Sheley is charged with a single count of endangering the life or health of a child

Debra Sheley posted bond and was released with a future court date. James Sheley was not able to post bond and was transferred to the Whiteside County Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.