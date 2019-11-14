× Rock Falls couple arrested on child sexual assault charges

ROCK FALLS, Illinois- A couple has been arrested for charges relating to the sexual assault of a child.

Rock Falls police say on Thursday, November 14 around 2:10 p.m. they arrested James K. Sheley and Debra L. Sheley, both 62 and both of Rock Falls.

James Sheley is charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a class X felony and 2 counts of attempted criminal sexual assault, a class two felony. Debra Sheley is charged with a single count of endangering the life or health of a child

Debra Sheley posted bond and was released with a future court date. James Sheley was not able to post bond and was transferred to the Whiteside County Jail.