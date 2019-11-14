QC student hunger drive raises 568,000 meals
DAVENPORT, Iowa- Students from 17 area high schools gathered at River Bend Foodbank to celebrate the food raised over the past 6 weeks. This year, students provided 568,317 meals to help feed the hungry in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
2019 Student Hunger Drive award winners:
- Division A (enrollment 1251+)
- 1st Place: Pleasant Valley High School
- 2nd Place: Bettendorf High School
- Most Improved: Rock Island High School
- Division B (enrollment 300-1250)
- 1st Place: Alleman High School
- 2nd Place: Assumption High School
- Most Improved: Orion High School
- Division C (enrollment 25-299)
- 1st Place: Morning Star Academy
- 2nd Place: Quad Cities Christian School
- Most Improved: Morning Star Academy
- Mission Challenge Winner: Moline High School
2019 Student Hunger Drive participating schools:
Alleman High School, Assumption High School, Bettendorf High School, Davenport Central High School, Mercer County High School, Moline High School, Morning Star Academy, Davenport North High School, North Scott High School, Orion High School, Pleasant Valley High School, Quad Cities Christian School, Rivermont Collegiate, Rock Island High School, Sherrard High School, United Township High School, Davenport West High School