How safe are you from fraud? IHMVCU wants to help

MOLINE, Illinois– In the digital age, people are more vulnerable than ever to scams, fraud and threats.

IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union (IHMVCU) is hosting a Protect Yourself Seminar teaching people how to stay safe from computer-based scams.

“We take fraud very seriously,” Rachele Breiby, manager of the IHMVCU Silvis, Illinois branch said in an email to News 8. “We’re constantly monitoring card activity for fraud as well as daily ATM checks. When patterns appear, we work to safeguard member accounts.”

Breiby talked more about how people can protect their confidential information on News 8 at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2019.

The seminar is being held Friday, Nov. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at IHMVCU HQ, 2500 River Drive in Moline, Illinois. For more information on how to attend check out the IHMVCU Facebook event.