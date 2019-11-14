× Fourth Illinois resident dies from vaping-related lung injury

A fourth person in Illinois has died after being hospitalized with a lung injury from vaping.

As of Thursday, November 14, a total of 179 people in Illinois have had vaping-related lung injuries. This group of people is between 13 and 75 years old.

“The growing number of fatalities underscores the severity of these illnesses,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We continue to work with local and federal partners to investigate the cause of this outbreak, and while recent results of lung fluid testing have provided a breakthrough in the investigation, there still may be other causes.”

Dr. Ezike said medical experts are urging people to stop vaping and using e-cigarettes. She said it’s especially dangerous if the products are from street or online dealers.

The other three deaths in Illinois were reported between August through early September.