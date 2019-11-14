× Better temperatures ahead as arctic cold retreats

Clouds this morning have been slow to decrease this afternoon.

However, its the first time since Monday’s early morning hours that temperatures are above the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

To throw a few stats at you, the normal high is 51 degrees, so we’re close to 20 degree below the norm!

The normal low for this time of year is around 32 degrees. Eeeek!

Promising a frosty night with skies mostly clear and overnight lows around the the 20 degree mark.

Fortunately, our temperatures will continue to head in the right direction in the days ahead as the arctic cold mass shifts back into Canada.

Temperatures both Friday and Saturday will be in the low to mid 40s before more clouds on Sunday brings a passing shower and highs around 40.

– Chief meteorologist James Zahara

