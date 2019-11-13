- Assumption falls in Quarterfinals 3 games to 2
- West Liberty's season ends after 5 game thriller
- Wilton swept in State quarterfinals
WQAD Sports November 13th – Part 2 State Volleyball
-
The Score Podcast – High School Football Playoffs Week 3
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott VB, Bettendorf FB, Newman FB, FCA
-
WQAD Sports November 13th Part 2– College Signings
-
WQAD Sports – November 8th
-
More than $8.5 million wagered during Iowa’s first month of sports betting
-
-
Sportscast November 2, 2019
-
WQAD Sports September 5- Bandits fall to Kernels, Davenport West improves to 2-0 and more
-
Black cat halted the Cowboys-Giants NFL game with a furry touchdown
-
What you need to know with sports betting just weeks away in Iowa
-
For the first time in 30 years high school sports participation dropped, led by decline in football
-
-
Chicago teachers’ strike sidelines athletes, future hopes
-
Sportscast September 11, 2019
-
Local referee shortage is a “crisis,” according to Commissioner of Officials