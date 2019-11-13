WQAD Sports November 13th Part 2– College Signings

  • Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera signs with Colorado State
  • Tytan Anderson and Grace Boffeli headline a big group of Lancers heading to the next level
  • Orion's Sarah Jacobsen and MacKenzie Grafton take volleyball skills to Illinois State and Lewis
  • Moline sends 4 standouts to next level
