Bettendorf couple visits Nashville during CMA Award time

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Country Music Association Awards bring spectators and fans from all over the world - even people from the Quad Cities.

Loyd and Sara Ihrig came all the way to Nashville from Bettendorf, Iowa. They're not going to the awards show, but they enjoy the live music the town has to offer.

"We toured the Grand Old Opry and the area we were at, there was three or four bars who had live music all night long," remembers Loyd. "So we were hanging out listening to music."

Sara echoed their love for music, saying "it's a fun place to be."

You can catch the CMA Awards on WQAD News 8 starting at 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 13.