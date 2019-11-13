News 8’s Elizabeth Wadas offers first-hand look at CMA Awards crowd in Nashville

Can’t see the video? Tap here.

News 8’s Elizabeth Wadas is on assignment in Nashville, Tennessee where the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards are taking place.

The awards will be at the Bridgestone Arena, which holds a maximum of 20,000 seats. It’s also home to the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

Elizabeth has been in Nashville bringing is the known and unknown of the CMA Awards, including what “making it” really means to musicians.

She even ran into a Bettendorf couple during her visit, check it out!