Moline high kicking off annual Share Joys Fundraiser with donut eating contest

MOLINE, Illinois- This year the Moline High School Share Joys campaign will take place December 9 through 13 and it’s all starting with an eating contest!

The school says this year’s events will start with a donut eating contest, sponsored by Donut Delight, on Wednesday, December 4, at 7:00 a.m. in the East Gym at Moline High School.

Last year, Moline High School students and staff, together with the community, raised almost $47,000 to clothe 314 children who needed assistance.