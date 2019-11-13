Moline high kicking off annual Share Joys Fundraiser with donut eating contest
MOLINE, Illinois- This year the Moline High School Share Joys campaign will take place December 9 through 13 and it’s all starting with an eating contest!
The school says this year’s events will start with a donut eating contest, sponsored by Donut Delight, on Wednesday, December 4, at 7:00 a.m. in the East Gym at Moline High School.
Last year, Moline High School students and staff, together with the community, raised almost $47,000 to clothe 314 children who needed assistance.
Contributions of any amount are currently being accepted for the 2019 Share Joys campaign. Every dollar that is contributed will go directly toward helping make this holiday season happier for Moline School District children. Checks can be made payable to Moline High School Share Joys, and can be sent to Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL 61265 or dropped off in person at the high school bookstore. For further information, contact Lisa Welvaert at 309-743-8766 or David Lindstrom at 309-743-8930.