Local inventor’s app takes target practice to the next level

LONG GROVE, Iowa -- A local inventor has created a product that's taking target practice to the next level.

Tyler Brockel invented a program called A.I.M.S.S., which stands for Attachable Interactive Modular Shooting System.

Brockel went through training for the Army National Guard using high tech interactive targets. So going back to traditional paper targets was getting stale for this sharp shooter. That's when he decided to develop A.I.M.S.S.

The device pops up a small target attachment. When the target goes up, you shoot. The movement patterns are controlled by an app that also tracks your accuracy.

"It really ups the realism, the intensity and therefore the entertainment," said Brockel.

The Army veteran first got a patent for the idea and then went through a program called "Adventure School" at the University of Iowa. The program is designed for entrepreneurs and that's where he linked up with investors.

"We went out (and) hired a professional engineering firm who has cranked out three prototypes for us," he explained.

During the trial phase of the product, Brockel is making some last minute adjustments before it's launched to the market. He said they hope to launch the product by summer of 2020.