× House expected to pass spending bill next week as shutdown deadline looms

(CNN) — House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday, November 13 that the House is expected to pass a spending bill to fund the federal government through December 20, just before a November 21 deadline to prevent another government shutdown.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby and House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey met on Tuesday to figure out a way forward in that chamber.

The new short-term spending bill would kick negotiations squarely into the midst of expected House votes on impeachment. That timing threatens a potential repeat of last winter’s record-breaking shutdown over the holidays, which dragged into January amid a standoff over border spending.

President Donald Trump eventually agreed to reopen the government despite failing to secure billions of dollars for his long-promised border wall.

If passed, the bill would also postpone Congress’ holiday plans. Members were recently told not schedule any travel the week of December 16.