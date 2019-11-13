Hampton Elementary students awarded for kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Illinois- Third graders at Hampton Elementary were awarded for completing this year's 30-day kindness challenge.

Our chief meteorologist James Zahara presented the 500-dollar cheque to the class awarded by the IRA Credit Union. Students had some requirements like not saying anything negative about someone else or praising other students for a job well done.

Mrs. Moore says kindness is more important now than ever. The class plans on spending the money on new chairs and rugs for storytime.