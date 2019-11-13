COMING SOON: ORA Expanding, New Domino’s Opening, and an Update on Lujack Luxury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week’s updates:

John Deere Road and 7th Street, Moline

We have had several viewers write in and ask us what is COMING SOON to the corner of John Deere Road and 7th Street in Moline.

We reached out to the City of Moline, who said ORA Orthopedics is working on a project in this area. Ken Brockman, the CEO of ORA Orthopedics, confirmed that - saying they are expanding their physical therapy facilities.

He said crews are building a 12,000 square foot facility for outpatient physical and occupational hand therapy. The building will include a large gym area for sports rehabilitation, 9 private treatment rooms, 22 treatment tables, and a warm water therapy pool.

Brockman said the space will house 25 therapists, who will oversee approximately 35,000 therapy visits every year.

53rd and Eastern Avenue, Davenport

Earlier this year, we told you Lujack's is moving its luxury car line from Kimberly and Welcome Way over to 53rd and Eastern. Construction has moved along over the last nine months. In a press release sent out Monday, November 11, a spokesperson for Lujack's says the company's opening their new luxury car dealership Monday, November 18.

The dealership's right across the street from the Smart Toyota dealership Lujack's already owns.

Blackhawk Road, Rock Island

We have an update on the new Domino's Pizza opening in Rock Island. We first told you about this back in October after crews spent the summer working on a new building between the Pro-Clean Car Wash and Subway on Blackhawk Road.

According to this brand-new Facebook Page, the Domino's on Blackhawk Road is now officially open as of Tuesday, November 12th! This location includes a drive-thru and dine-in seating. The other Rock Island Domino's - on 14th Avenue - will remain open.

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with “Coming Soon” in the subject line.