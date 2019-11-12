× UnityPoint announces it’s scrapping proposed merger

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – UnityPoint Health, which operates hospitals in Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, and Muscatine, is dropping plans to merge with one of the largest operators of hospitals in the country.

In a statement, UnityPoint says “after significant consideration, we will not be moving forward with a formal partnership” with Sanford Health of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

President/CEO Kevin Vermeer also said UnityPoint “will continue to work tirelessly to evaluate any avenue that improves the delivery of health care.”

The proposed merger was announced in July with UnityPoint Health’s 32 medical centers in Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin combining with Sanford’s 44 hospitals and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries.

“The executive management teams and physicians worked diligently for 18 months to provide a merger recommendation to the boards,” said Sanford President/CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft in a statement.

“We are disappointed that the UnityPoint Health board failed to embrace the vision.”

“Sanford is an exceptional organization with a bright future ahead,” said Vermeer in his statement. “UnityPoint Health moves forward with strong roots and a fierce commitment to improving the experience of the people we serve.”

Here’s the entire statement from UnityPoint Health:

West Des Moines, Iowa (Nov. 12, 2019) – UnityPoint Health today released the following announcement on its potential merger with Sanford Health.

