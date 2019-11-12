× Two teens arrested for drive-by paintball shooting that left woman with eye injury in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa –Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the drive-by paintball shooting that left an innocent bystander with an eye injury.

The two teens, both age 16, were charged with willful injury causing serious injury and willful injury with bodily injury, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. The teens were both turned over to the Scott County Jail.

The arrests come a little more than a week after the paintball shooting in the Village of East Davenport. Witnesses told News 8 that they had been shot at while sitting out on the patio at Brew in the Village, at the corner of Jersey Ridge Road and East 11th Street.

One person was injured in the paintball shooting, Shelby Reichard. Previous reports indicate that Reichard had been walking into the East Village near Middle and Jersey Ridge Roads around the same time with her boyfriend. Reichard was hit in her right eye.

“I’m not blind in my right eye. I can see shapes. But I can’t read anything,” she said in an interview with News 8 after she was sent home from the hospital.

Reichard said she’s thankful for all the people who have supported her during the healing process.

