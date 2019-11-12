× Temperatures to slowly improve in the coming days

Even full blown sunshine hasn’t been enough to warm our temperatures across most of the area today with the mercury expected near the 20 degree mark later this afternoon! That’s a good 30 degrees below the norm!!

Temperatures won’t be as frigid as we head though the overnight though as we’ll see a blanket of clouds slowly drape most of the area. Overnight lows are expected around the low to mid teens.

Those same clouds will linger through Wednesday, but with a south wind returning temperatures will reach around the 32 degree mark. We may be able to sneeze a few snow showers or flurries as we head into the evening hours with the better chance well north of the Quad Cities.

Brighter skies return in the days to follow with lower 30s on Thursday replaced with upper 30s both Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will reach in the lower 40s on Sunday before a light wintry mix is possible that evening.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

