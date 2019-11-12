× Shots fired overnight in Davenport, police still looking for suspects

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Police are still looking for suspects after finding bullet casings from an overnight shooting.

Police say on Monday, November 11 around 3:55 A.M. they found fired cartridge cases in the 1500 block of Harrison Street. No injuries were reported but one building was damaged by gunfire. No further information is available at this time.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.