Watch Live: Rock Island holds panel discussion on what recreational marijuana will look like for the city

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Starting in 2020, recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois. In an effort to help answer questions and clear up confusion, the City of Rock Island is holding a panel discussion.

“The Pot Panel: Cannabis Legalization Q & A” is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at the Rock Island Downtown Library.

The panel will consist of experts from human resources, law enforcement, medicine, government and the cannabis business. The Rock Island Library and the Rock Island Community and Economic Development Department are hosting.

The event is free and open to the public.