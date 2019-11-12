Iowa preparing to launch new improved rape kits

November 12, 2019

IOWA- The attorney general's office is preparing to launch the "Track Kit," a reporting and tracking system for rape kits.

Officials say police use these kits to collect DNA evidence after a sexual assault.

With the new software, police, survivors, and doctors can get updates on the kits from the initial exam until the case is done.

Police and resource officers say that the new system will help ensure accountability.

The software will also let survivors get their information confidentially, locate their kit and connect with resources and police.

The Track Kit rolls out next July.

