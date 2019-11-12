In the Kitchen with Fareway: Acorn and Butternut Squash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Don't be intimidated by your squash! Whitney Hemmer from Fareway Food Stores showed us some health benefits of acorn and butternut squash on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Storing

Uncut squash can last for three to six months in a cool, dark and dry place. Hemmer said your squash has gone bad when there are soft spots or 'moisture'.

· Freeze cooked squash for up to three months

· Store cut squash pieces in the fridge for up to five days

Preparing

· Microwave squash for a few minutes to soften before cutting

· Cut squash in half, remove seeds, then bake (flesh side down) at 375°F until tender (usually 30 – 40 minutes)

· You can also steam, roast cubes or microwave

Health benefits

· Vitamin A

· Vitamin C

· Folic acid

· Magnesium

· Potassium

· Vitamin E (butternut)

· Fiber