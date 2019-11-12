Friendly competition and the promise of a tutu help raise money for kids at Christmas

Staff from two rival schools competed in a friendly competition to benefit kids at Christmas.

A basketball game between Riverdale and Sherrard High Schools was held Monday, November 11 to raise money for the “Shop with a Cop” program.

Participants collected donations from the audience for the charity. The crowd was promised that if $100 was collected, Officer Mike Mendoza would wear a yellow tutu for the whole game.

Guess what…

He had to wear the tutu because more than $2,000 was raised at the game.

By the way, Sherrard won the game, 38-34.