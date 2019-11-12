× Dept. of Justice: 19 men from the Davenport area face federal gun, robbery, or drug charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Several men from the Davenport area are facing federal charges after a series of investigations into gun, robbery and drug crimes.

United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced the charges against 19 men on Tuesday, November 12. Over a two-month period, 16 indictments were filed by a Federal Grand Jury in the U.S. District Court in Davenport, Iowa.

The investigations took place in the Scott County area. They were part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a program that brings law enforcement together with the communities they serve in an effort of reducing violent crime.

“The reduction of violent crime is our highest priority,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski. “Through effective collaboration and partnerships with our federal, state and community partners, we have a shared focus in vigorously investigating and pursuing violent offenders. All areas of our department are committed and focused on reducing violent crime.”

Chief Sikorski said the department’s Gun Investigation Unit has helped reduce violent crime in the area. During its first six months in action, 58 search warrants were used and 62 guns were seized. In 2019 alone, Davenport has seen a 5% drop in violent crime.

“In the past few years our office in Davenport has substantially increased prosecutions of violent criminals, with a focus on those who illegally use and possess guns,” said U.S. Attorney Krickbaum. “That has been possible only because of our partnerships with law enforcement, which are as strong today as they have every been.”

As of Tuesday, November 12, there have been 13 people arrested in connection with these investigations. Other cases remain sealed pending arrests. The following arrests have been made:

Darrell Kenneth Holloway, charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Paris Larue Davis, charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Alex Rogelio Barrera, charged with interference with commerce by robbery and use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

James Curtis Pryor, charged with interference with commerce by robbery.

Christopher Lee Schultz, charged with three counts of armed bank robbery.

Benjamin David Watkins, charged with two counts of armed bank robbery.

Alexander Rene Holcomb, charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

Curlie Marque Quarterman, charged with interference with commerce by robbery.

James Lawrence Salkil, charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Isaiah Ramon Henderson, Jaquan Leonte Jones, Justin Lee Watson, and Tray Everett Miller have all be charged with felon in possession of a firearm.