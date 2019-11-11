Traffic congestion reported on I-74/I-280 east of QC Airport

COAL VALLEY, Illinois — Traffic congestion is being reported where a portion of Interstate 74 and Interstate 280 runs together, east of the Quad City International Airpott.

The congestion was shown near Mile Marker 8, near the weigh station.

Initial reports indicated that medical attention was needed at the scene.

WQAD News 8 has a crew headed to the crash site. Stay with us for information as updates become available.

Click here for traffic information, anytime.