‘This isn’t anything’ – Snowiest Veterans Day in almost 100 years hits QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Veterans Day Parade of 2019 will be remembered for being one of the snowiest in almost 100 years.

Snowy weather on Monday, November 11 didn't stop anybody from honoring those who have served and protected this country. As Richard Lowe from the American Legion said, "It's not as bad as it was at the Battle of the Bulge... nobody's cold."

The American Legion has been around for 100 years and Lowe said the Davenport chapter has never missed a parade.

"The weather's not that bad for me," said parade attendee Jack Peel. "When you think about what the veterans had to go through and deal with, the cold, the heat, everything. This isn't anything."

According to the National Weather Service, the Quad Cities saw the most snowfall on Veterans Day since 1921.