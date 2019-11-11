× Solutions for Single Mothers: Free Resource Fair Being Held Tuesday, November 12th

A free event providing resources and information for working single mothers takes place at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th Street in Davenport on Tuesday, November 12th.

The event is family-friendly and will feature information regarding child care, after school care, and more. There will also be food, drinks, activities and prizes for children to enjoy.

The event is being organized by Ms. Laura Steinke, the 2019 Quad Cities Delegate for the annual Dress for Success Worldwide Success Summit, in partnership with Child Care Resource & Referral. Laura was originally referred to Dress for Success Quad Cities after losing a job she had held for 8 years due to childcare issues, so ensuring that working single mothers are aware of available resources and have the support they need is her way of paying it forward.

“This event is important to me, because as a single mother of two, I understand the challenges you are faced with,” she said. “Once I learned about all of the resources this community provides, it gave me hope knowing there are others out there willing to help. I want every mother to know that they are not alone and we as a community are here to help.”

For more information on Dress for Success Quad Cities, click here.