× Snow emergencies in effect for November 11th snowfall

Blue Grass — A snow emergency went into effect at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 and will last until 6 p.m. on Monday, November 11. Vehicles may not be parked on city streets so plows can remove snow from the full width of the streets.

Carbon Cliff — Drivers are asked to move their vehicles off the street. Any vehicle left on the street may be ticketed or towed.

Coal Valley — A snow emergency went into effect at midnight on Monday, November 11 and will remain in effect until 5 p.m. During this time parking is prohibited on village streets, avenues, alleys, cul-de-sacs, and parking lots. This applies when the snow has reached two inches or more.

Davenport — A snow emergency went into effect at 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 and lasts through 10 p.m. Monday. Any vehicles parked on posted snow routes may be ticketed or towed. During this time, residents and visitors may park for free in any of the city’s parking ramps through 7 a.m. Tuesday.