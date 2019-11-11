Section of River Drive will be limited to one lane for median removal starting Wednesday

Posted 11:38 am, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, November 11, 2019

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the city is setting a partial detour of River Drive to coincide with the removal of medians between Iowa and Perry Streets.

For the affection section, both westbound lanes will be closed from Perry Street to 3rd. Avenue. On the eastbound side, one lane will remain open from Perry Street to Iowa Street.

The city says that although the medians have been effective in their purpose of reducing speed and calming traffic on River Drive since their installation in 2010. However, they have caused difficulties for crews installing temporary flood walls in the area. The city says removes the medians will give workers more space to work with when fighting river flooding.

Removal is estimated to be complete by mid-December, pending weather and subsurface conditions.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.