× Register to win tickets to see Disney on Ice presents Dream Big

Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big comes to the Quad Cities!

Join the wayfinder Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney•Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Dia de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

You can win tickets to the show! 3 winners will be selected to receive 4 ticket vouchers good for any of these performances: Thursday, December 5th at 7 p.m., Friday, December 6th at 7 p.m., or Saturday, December 7th at 7 p.m.

Just fill out the form below to register to win. Deadline for entry is Sunday, December 1, 2019.

For complete contest rules, click here.