× Record cold likely overnight… Below freezing temps for a few days

Only bright note in our weather today will be a slow exposure to some sunshine as we go through the afternoon hours. However, our temperatures during the course of the day have been slowly falling and will continue to fall as we head through the nighttime hours. We’ve also witnessed enough wind to drop wind chills near the single digits!

Single digits wind chills will be common during the evening hours before dropping below zero for the rest of the night. In fact, wind chills could be as cold as -10 in spots by sunrise tomorrow.

Actual air temperatures will be in the single digits as early as midnight. Record low of 8 degrees set back in 1986 is definitely in jeopardy.

Mostly sunny and cold will highlight our Tuesday with highs only around 20 degrees. Not much wind expected compared to today but enough to create single digit wind chills.

Quiet skies for most of the week with highs remaining at or below freezing through Thursday with wind chills at or below freezing through Saturday.

Upcoming weekend temperatures will be the warmest for the week with highs around the 40 degree mark.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: