Hank’s Power and Equipment in Aledo, IL invites you to enter the Guess the Snowfall Contest! It’s your chance to win a new EGO POWER+ Snow Blower.

Just fill out the day you think we’ll get a snowfall of eight inches or more! Your guess must be at least 5 days from the date you enter the contest and it must be on or before December 31, 2019. You can’t wait until it starts snowing!

Guess right and you could win a EGO POWER+ Snow Blower from Hank’s Power and Equipment in Aledo.

If more than one person selects the correct date, a random drawing will be held to select the winner.

What happens if we don’t get snow on or before 12/31/19? If we don’t receive that much snow, we will do a random drawing of all who enter the contest.

Official snowfall for a day for this contest will be the measurement taken at the Quad City International Aiport in Moline.

The EGO POWER+ Snow Blower is the only cordless snow blower that’s as powerful as gas. Featuring Peak Power™ technology, it combines the power of any two ARC Lithium™ batteries for the power to clear heavy, wet snow.

