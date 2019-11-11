American Legion Post 227 passes on veteran honors to the next generation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- 2019 brought the American Legion Post 227's largest turnout for their annual Veterans Day Program.

Several veterans in the crowd stood to be recognized at the start of the event, but three got an even greater honor.

Thomas Crane, Willis Brent and Howard Killian Junior, were all recognized with a Quilt of Valor.

A presentation of the charter for the "Sons of the Legion" was also made for the first time in the post's history.

"Sons of the American Legion are people who are not veterans but their fathers or grandfathers were veterans," explained Robert Baecke, with American Legion Post 227. "So this is an organization that they can belong to and they can help with the activities of the American Legion itself. It's a very nice thing."

New artwork was also unveiled outside the building during the program. The artwork consists of metal sculptures that honor the five branches of service. Each piece was made and installed for free to the legion.