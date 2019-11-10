× Tracking snowfall potential and bitter cold

Clouds moved in overnight and will stick around all afternoon. This has kept overnight lows not as bitterly cold and will allow temperatures today to get to the mid 40s. Winds will gradually increase as we head into the evening which will cause that wind chill to be in effect. Get any last minute outdoor preparations done today because snow and cold will be here before you know it.

Snow will begin tonight around 9 PM and become more widespread overnight. New snowfall totals show hometowns north of I-80 could see 2-4 inches of snow. South of the I-80 corridor will see around 1-2 inches. Snow showers will end by noon. Make sure you take some extra time for your morning commute tomorrow.

After snow, settles in the cold. We will actually hit our high temperature quite early in the day as we gradually drop to our overnight low of 10° on Monday night. Wind chill values are expected to be in the single digits above and below zero through Tuesday. Actual temperatures will be 20-30° below our normal temperature for this time of year. It will definitely feel like January… be sure to have those hat, gloves, scarfs, winter coats all ready! Stay warm!