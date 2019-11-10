Tracking accumulating snow for Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a new round of snowfall that will likely mess with the Monday morning commute before sending frigid temperatures into the Quad Cities by Monday night. Unfortunately, this storm is likely to impact several Veteran's Day celebrations.

A developing storm system to our south will drop a strong front into the region this evening breaking out widespread areas of light to moderate snow after 8pm. Initially, the snow will be located right along the US-20 corridor near Monticello, Maquoketa, and Dubuque. As the night wears on, this band of snow will sink to the south and arrive in the Quad Cities by midnight. The snow itself won't totally leave the area until around noon Monday, making this a long-duration snow event.

Total snow accumulations of three to six inches are likely, especially on both sides of I-80. Further to the north and south, near Dubuque and Galesburg, Burlington, expect lighter amounts of one to three inches. The bulk of this snow falls overnight and during the morning hours of Monday which will cause significant impacts on the morning commute. Pavement temperatures are currently running in the upper 30s to lower 40s, so while some initial melting is likely, some slick spots will certainly develop. Bridges and overpasses will again be quite vulnerable to becoming snow and ice-covered, so use extra caution in those areas. Visibility is also likely to be reduced at times.

Another factor that will be in play for the morning commute includes strong north winds. This will cause some blowing and drifting of snow, especially on the east and west oriented roadways. This includes several of the major interstates in the region. Visibility will also be likely impacted at times too.

As the storm system pulls away, a strong area of high pressure with arctic origins will blast southward causing our temperatures to plummet into the single digits for Monday night and Tuesday morning. With a bit of wind still in place, wind chill values will easily fall into the single to double digits below zero. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to break the upper teens to lower 20s which would obliterate records for the day.

BOTTOM LINE: Prepare for three to six inches of snow, strong winds, and dangerous wind chills in the next 36 hours.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke