The Score Sunday – North Scott VB, Bettendorf FB, Newman FB, FCA

Posted 10:35 pm, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47PM, November 10, 2019

This Week on the Score Sunday we talk with the North Scott Volleyball Team as they ge ready for the State Tournament.  Bettendorf Football is back in the final 4 for the third straight year.  The Bulldogs prepare for West Des Moines Valley.  Sterling Newman makes their third straight trip to the quarterfinals after beating GCMS. The FCA story of the week features Wilton Volleyball Coach Brenda Grunder.

