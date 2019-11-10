QC Paws animal shelter hosts “Rock n’ Roll Bingo” to help pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- People tested their knowledge of classic songs to help an area animal shelter Saturday night.

Rock Island County's QC Paws (Pets Are Worth Saving) held their second annual "Rock n Roll Bingo" night to help raise money for the shelter at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Shelter employees say that fundraising events like this are an important source of money for general operations, emergencies, and helping to keep spay and neuter costs low for hopeful adopters.

The organization also launched new merchandise just in time for the holiday season. QC Paws Christmas sweaters can be bought online and all proceeds go to the shelter.