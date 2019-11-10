× People’s Choice Awards 2019: Watch for Ariana Grande and Avengers

(CNN) — The E! People’s Choice Awards will be stacked with actors, comedians and musical acts that promise for an interesting night. Trophies will be given to standouts in movies, TV shows, music and pop culture, voted on by the public.

The annual awards show, airing Sunday, is set to feature musical performances by Grammy-award winning Alessia Cara and the Grammy-nominated country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

That’s only the beginning.

Comedians David Spade and Rob Riggle will present awards, along with “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland, “Riverdale” star KJ Apa, and “The Good Place” actress D’Arcy Carden.

Also handing out trophies will be a mix of pop culture familiars, including Brittany Snow, Jacob Tremblay, Asante Blackk, Jenna Dewan, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, Karamo Brown, Lucy Hale, Sean Hayes and Terry Crews.

We’ll even get some stars from the sports world. World Cup-winning soccer player Alex Morgan and tennis player Coco Gauff will be in attendance.

As for the “Icon” awards, Jennifer Aniston will receive the People’s Icon, Gwen Stefani the Fashion Icon and Pink will be honored with the People’s Champion award.

Fans voted in 43 categories over the course of six weeks, ending Oct. 18.

Here is a look at who is nominated for a 2019 E! People’s Choice Award:

THE MOVIE OF 2019

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Toy Story 4”

“Captain Marvel”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

“The Lion King”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

“Us”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2019

“The Upside”

“Yesterday”

“The Hustle”

“Men in Black: International”

“Long Shot”

“Little”

“Good Boys”

“Murder Mystery”

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2019

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

“Captain Marvel”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

“Shazam!”

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

“Dark Phoenix”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2019

“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

“Five Feet Apart”

“Glass”

“Us”

“Triple Frontier”

“After”

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2019

“Toy Story 4”

“The Lion King”

“Aladdin”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Will Smith, “Aladdin”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Samuel L. Jackson, “Captain Marvel”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Endgame”

Zendaya, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”

Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”

Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Tessa Thompson, “Men in Black: International”

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Cole Sprouse, “Five Feet Apart”

Zac Efron, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

Sarah Paulson, “Glass”

Samuel L. Jackson, “Glass”

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Ali Wong, “Always Be My Maybe”

Kevin Hart, “The Upside”

Rebel Wilson, “Isn’t It Romantic”

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”

Liam Hemsworth, “Isn’t It Romantic”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fighting With My Family”

Mindy Kaling, “Late Night”

Noah Centineo, “The Perfect Date”

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Evans, “Avengers: Endgame”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Halle Berry, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”

Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

THE ANIMATED MOVIE STAR OF 2019

America Ferrera, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Tom Hanks, “Toy Story 4”

Kevin Hart, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

Beyoncé, “The Lion King”

Ryan Reynolds, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

Chris Pratt, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Tiffany Haddish, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

Awkwafina, “The Angry Birds Movie 2”

THE SHOW OF 2019

“Game of Thrones”

“WWE Raw”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Riverdale”

“This Is Us”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“This Is Us”

“Chicago P.D.”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“Big Little Lies”

“Riverdale”

“The Walking Dead”

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2019

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Modern Family”

“The Good Place”

“Grown-ish”

“Veep”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Schitt’s Creek”

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Queer Eye”

“Bachelor in Paradise”

“Vanderpump Rules”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019

“American Idol”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“America’s Got Talent”

“The Masked Singer”

“The Bachelor”

“The Voice”

“The Bachelorette”

“The Challenge: War of the Worlds”

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Finn Wolfhard, “Stranger Things”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

KJ Apa, “Riverdale”

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead”

Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”

Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tiffany Haddish, “The Last O.G.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place”

Yara Shahidi, “Grown-ish”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

“The View”

“Red Table Talk”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Wendy Williams Show”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“TODAY”

“Good Morning America”

“The Real”

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019

Buddy Valastro, “Buddy Vs. Duff”

Hannah Brown, “The Bachelorette”

Kodi Lee, “America’s Got Talent”

T-Pain, “The Masked Singer”

Colton Underwood, “The Bachelor”

Tyler Cameron, “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Oakley, “The Amazing Race”

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

THE REALITY STAR OF 2019

Khloé Kardashian, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Lisa Vanderpump, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

NeNe Leakes, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Kylie Jenner, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

Antoni Porowski, “Queer Eye”

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019

“Game of Thrones”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

“The Umbrella Academy”

“Queer Eye”

“Outlander”

“13 Reasons Why”

“Stranger Things”

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019

“Stranger Things”

“Shadowhunters”

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

“Supernatural”

“The Flash”

“The Umbrella Academy”

“Arrow”

“The 100”

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2019

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

THE GROUP OF 2019

Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK

THE SONG OF 2019

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Lil Nas X feat., “Old Town Road”

Khalid, “Talk”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

THE ALBUM OF 2019

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

Khalid, “Free Spirit”

Billie Eilish, “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You”

Jonas Brothers, “Happiness Begins”

Ed Sheeran, “No.6 Collaborations Project”

Juice Wrld, “Death Race for Love”

Taylor Swift, “Lover”

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2019

Luke Combs

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2019

Daddy Yankee

Anuel AA

Maluma

Karol G

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Natti Natasha

Becky G

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019

Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”

BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2019

BTS, “Love Yourself, Speak Yourself”

Lady Gaga, “Enigma”

Ariana Grande, “Sweetener”

P!nk, “Beautiful Trauma”

Justin Timberlake, “Man of the Woods”

Jennifer Lopez, “It’s My Party”

Cher, “Here We Go Again Tour”

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2019

Emma Chamberlain

The Dolan Twins

David Dobrik

Rickey Thompson

The Ace Family

Shane Dawson

Liza Koshy

Tana Mongeau

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2019

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager

Jeffree Star

RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Bretman Rock

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2019

Jiffpom

Doug the Pug

Nala Cat

Tuna The Chiweenie

Juniper The Fox

Marutaro

tecuaniventura

Lil BUB

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2019

Kevin Hart

Joe Rogan

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Trevor Noah

Ken Jeong

Amy Schumer

Colleen Ballinger

Wanda Sykes

THE STYLE STAR OF 2019

Kim Kardashian West

Rihanna

Celine Dion

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

Harry Styles

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2019

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Coco Gauff

Drew Brees

Alex Morgan

Stephen Curry

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2019

“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”

“Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard”

“Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe”

“Whine Down with Jana Kramer”

“Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown” with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider”

“Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad”

“WTF with Marc Maron”

“The Joe Rogan Experience”

The E! People’s Choice Awards air at 9 p.m EST, on E!