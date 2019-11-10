Davenport releases maps and road closures for Veteran’s Day parade and median removal

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport has released a map of the Veteran’s day parade route and associated road closures ahead of Nov. 11.

The parade is set to start on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. It begins the intersection of Western Ave and 4th street, before it heads south to make a rectangle by going down Western Ave, 2nd St, Main St, and finally, 4th St.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the city is setting a partial detour of River Drive to coincide with the removal of medians between Iowa and Perry Streets.

The city says that although the medians have been effective in their purpose of reducing speed and calming traffic on River Drive, they have caused difficulties for crews installing temporary flood walls in the area. Removal is estimated to be complete by mid-December, pending weather and subsurface conditions.