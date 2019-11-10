Sportscast November 9, 2019

Illinois High School Football Playoffs Week 2.
Annawan-Wethersfield scores late touchdown to beat Forreston.
Morrison runs past Hiawatha.
Knoxville scores 20 unanswered points for win.
Newman scores big win over GCMS.
Princeton shuts out Hall for second time this season.
Mercer County falls to Clifton Central.
Kewanee held scoreless against Coal City.
Sterling season ends with loss to St. Rita.
East St. Louis scores in bunches end Rock Island's season.
MTI Score Standout.
Augustana Men's Basketbal opens season against defending champ UW Oshkosh, falling 74-67.
Illinois comes back from 25 down to get their 6th win of the year.
Iowa falls to Wisconsin by 2.
Agustana Football rolls to win on Senior day.
St. Ambrose beats St. Francis by 10.
Dawson Smith from Rock Falls runs to a State Runner-Up Finish.
Storm hockey beats Evansville.