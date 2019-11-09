Warmer weekend before Polar blast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your Saturday looks to be a beautiful fall day with pleasant temperatures. We will see a good amount of sun and with the southern winds, temperatures will rise around the 50° mark. Gusty winds won't be an issue this afternoon so it will be a good day to finish up any yard work or hang some decorations before it gets too cold!

Clouds will increase later tonight into Sunday morning which will allow for some of that daytime heating from today to linger around. Overnight lows will not be as bitter as the past few nights as they will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be much cloudier but temperatures will be able to make it in the mid 40s.

We are keeping an eye on the potential to see some snow beginning Sunday evening into Monday morning. Luckily, we shouldn't see much in accumulation and the system will clear out by Monday late morning. The bigger story will be the arctic blast of cold air we get starting Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s for Monday and Tuesday. Expect windchills to be in the single digits and even colder overnight as lows will be brutal.