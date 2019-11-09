× Truck hit by train in Davenport, what we know

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Traffic near Marquette and 5th Streets in Davenport were brought to a standstill by the aftermath of a train-on-car accident.

According to Davenport police, at about 9:14 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, the truck was driving north on Marquette Street when the 23-car train was approaching the intersection at 5th street, which notably lacks the gate arms that lower to block cars from passing through. The truck attempted to make it past the train tracks, following another car, and was struck by the train.

The accident disabled the train’s lead car and damaged the truck. The truck’s only passenger, the driver, was not injured in a major way. It took about 45 minutes to remove the truck from the scene.

The intersections of Taylor and 5th, along with Marquette and 5th were closed until 11 a.m.