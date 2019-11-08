NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: What You Can Do With Socks To Keep You Warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all struggled with the battle to keep socks united with its twin. Whether the dryer ate them or they magically left your drawer, it seems like its inevitable to lose them. If you have some fun socks that have lost their match and are holding on to them in hopes that one day the other will show up... maybe you should re purpose them!

The weather is getting colder so here are some fun ways to recycle socks and help you battle the brutal season that is upon us.

1). Sock Hand Warmers

For these hand warmers all you need is some old (or new!) socks, rice, essential oils (optional), and scissors. Mix the rice and essential oils, pour into to the socks, tie it off or sew it and voila! Pop these in the microwave for 30 seconds and add to your coat pockets before heading out in the cold to keep your hands nice and cozy!

2). Mug Koozies

You can make these for tumblers or for mugs. Glue some cute buttons and customize it to make a great gift for friends and family! All you need is some tall socks, scissors, and a mug or tumbler to put your cute koozie on!

Cocktail of the Week



The J Bar in Davenport was gracious to host Jon and I for our Cocktail of the Week segment. Lead Bartender Austin Chandler showed us how to make a 'New Old Fashioned.' It involves Rye Whiskey, the J Bar Cherry Cordial, Angostura, Orange Bitters, and Burt Orange Essence.

Chandler says the cherry cordial is what makes the drink stand apart from other Old Fashions.

"It's Brandy based which gives us that nice blend of more common whiskey/bourbon based Old Fashioned and Wisconsin Supper Club brandy," he said. "We flame the orange and rub on the rim of the glass to bring that essence to the foreground of the drink. This act adds so much character to the drink and is quite the interesting show."

You can get the New Old Fashioned at The J Bar on Elmore Avenue in Davenport and at Heart of America's new Moline property, the Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro and Bar. Angie and Jon were there just two weeks ago.

