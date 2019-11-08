Cocktail of the Week: The ‘J’ Bar’s New Old Fashioned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The J Bar in Davenport was gracious to host Jon and I for our Cocktail of the Week segment. Lead Bartender Austin Chandler showed us how to make a 'New Old Fashioned.' It involves Rye Whiskey, the J Bar Cherry Cordial, Angostura, Orange Bitters, and Burt Orange Essence.

Chandler says the cherry cordial is what makes the drink stand apart from other Old Fashions.

"It's Brandy based which gives us that nice blend of more common whiskey/bourbon based Old Fashioned and Wisconsin Supper Club brandy," he said. "We flame the orange and rub on the rim of the glass to bring that essence to the foreground of the drink. This act adds so much character to the drink and is quite the interesting show."

You can get the New Old Fashioned at The J Bar on Elmore Avenue in Davenport and at Heart of America's new Moline property, the Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro and Bar. Angie and Jon were there just two weeks ago.