Benefit for Davenport woman shot in the face in drive-by paintball attack

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- A benefit is being held for the recovery of a Davenport woman who nearly lost her eye in a drive-by paintball shooting.

Brew in the Village's weekly Friday comedy night is raising money for Shelby Reichard after she was shot in the face Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Reichard was taken to a hospital in Iowa City by ambulance for treatment and will have to return for follow up appointments.

She said she is unable to read out of her right eye, but can see shapes.

Brew will donate $1 of every pint of beer sold to Reichard's recovery. A basket will also be raffled off.

The benefit and open mic starts at 10 p.m. Friday, November 8 at Brew at 1104 Jersey Ridge Road.

Brew was also hit in the paintball shooting with its exterior walls covered in paint splatter.