Watch Live: TaxSlayer Center puts up annual Christmas tree

MOLINE, Illinois — The TaxSlayer Center is raising its annual Christmas tree Thursday morning, November 7.

The tree, which stands between 30 and 35 feet tall, has been donated by the Regency Place Condo Association, per Jim Marsh, of East Moline.

Each year the tree is raised as part of the downtown’s holiday display. It will be adorned with about 30,000 lights and will be lit on Saturday, November 23 at the annual Lighting on the Commons ceremony from 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Click here for more information on Lighting on the Commons. Festivities include horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, a children’s craft area, refreshments, fireworks and the Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m.