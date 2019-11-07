Trooper Jason Wilson out of Illinois State Police District 7 nominated for ‘2018 Trooper of the Year’

Posted 4:49 pm, November 7, 2019, by

Picture from the Illinois State Police District 7 East Moline's Facebook page

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A trooper who holds many hats in the force has been honored as a local nominee for the “2018 Trooper of the Year Award.”

Illinois State Police Trooper Jason Wilson works in District 7.  He received a department commendation in late October, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page. 

The nomination recognizes Trooper Wilson for his qualities as an Illinois state trooper “and is truly a credit to his community and the citizens of Illinois,” read the post.

Trooper Wilson works as a safety instruction officer, emergency medical response instructor, stop-the-bleed instructor, child passenger safety technician and public information officer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.