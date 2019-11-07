× Trooper Jason Wilson out of Illinois State Police District 7 nominated for ‘2018 Trooper of the Year’

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A trooper who holds many hats in the force has been honored as a local nominee for the “2018 Trooper of the Year Award.”

Illinois State Police Trooper Jason Wilson works in District 7. He received a department commendation in late October, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

The nomination recognizes Trooper Wilson for his qualities as an Illinois state trooper “and is truly a credit to his community and the citizens of Illinois,” read the post.

Trooper Wilson works as a safety instruction officer, emergency medical response instructor, stop-the-bleed instructor, child passenger safety technician and public information officer.