This old First National Bank building in Moline is set to be torn down, but there’s one thing left to do

MOLINE, Illinois — The old First National Bank building in Moline is set to be torn down, but not before the remnants inside is taken out.

On Thursday, November 7, a father and son duo that do salvaging spent their day inside the 15th Street building. Their mission was to find valuables inside that could be restored and sold.

“I’m sure there’s a number of things yet to be found once we start tearing in,” said Bill Sullivan with Whiskey City Architectural Salvage. “There’s going to be a lot of history we come across.”

They saved a sign, some brick work and old safes during their hunt.

The building, which was built in the 1900s, was set to be torn down before the end of the year. It has been closed since 1999.