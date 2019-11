Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa Football prepares for their game against Wisconsin. Find out what the Hawks will have to focus on in order to get a road win.

Sterling Volleyball is back in the Elite 8 for the the second straight year. the Golden Warriors will face Belvidere North for a chance to go back to the State Tournament.

North Scott Volleyball is making their 5th trip to State. Find out what the Lady Lancers need to clean up before playing next Tuesday.