Saturday is your weekend's best, next winter cold to follow

Bright but chilly is good way to sum up our day with temperatures in the lower 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

We’ll see a major drop in temperatures overnight as calmer winds and clear skies will allow the air to cool quickly into the upper teens.

Skies for your Friday will remain bright with highs around the mid 30s.

Saturday is still on track to be your weekend’s best with highs around the 50 degree mark . A bit breezy but a fairly bright day.

More clouds and chiller temperatures will slowly spill in across the area on Sunday as the next wave of winter cold moves in to start the new week. After seeing highs in the lower 40s on Sunday comes mid to upper 20s for highs both Monday and Tuesday of next week.

This transition may lead to some flurries or light snow showers by Sunday evening.

– Chief meteorologist James Zahara

