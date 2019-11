Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- You know the sound and you'll start hearing it soon.

November 8 marks the start of the Salvation Army'S Red Kettle Campaign.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:00 that morning at the Hy-Vee off John Deere Road near Target in Moline.

Organizers hope to make $825,000 this year.